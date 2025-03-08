West Midlands Ambulance Service celebrates International Women’s Day

West Midlands Ambulance Service is marking International Women’s Day with pride, celebrating the remarkable women who drive its workforce and the ongoing efforts to advance their careers.

Lou Lancaster, HART Operations Manager

Women now make up 53% of WMAS staff, a significant increase from just 35.3% in 2007. This growth reflects the Trust’s commitment to breaking barriers in the ambulance sector and ensuring a more diverse and inclusive workforce across the West Midlands.

Traditionally male-dominated specialist teams, such as the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), have seen remarkable progress. When HART Operations Manager Louise Lancaster joined in 2013, women accounted for just 12% of the team but today, that figure has more than doubled to 28%.

Louise said: “While I am thrilled to see more women within HART, I appreciate we still have a way to go to being completely equally represented in the workforce and that is why we are working so hard to ensure we identify and overcome barriers which there might be to women joining and staying within the team.

“For example, the role of a HART Paramedic requires that we maintain a level of fitness and complete fitness tests every six months which can be challenging, especially for members of staff returning to work after maternity leave.

“That’s why we have worked to establish holistic support for women returning to HART after maternity leave. Our team now includes personal trainers who have completed specialised pre- and post-natal training to better support fitness recovery in a way that works for them.

“We’ve also reviewed PPE options, offering reasonable adjustments to accommodate individual needs. We also recognise the psychological challenges of returning to work and provide tailored support, including ‘return-to-work’ training packages, designed to rebuild confidence in key areas such as working at height.”

This focus on inclusivity and tailored support is part of WMAS’s broader efforts to ensure women are represented and supported at all levels of the Trust in line with our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. Over the years, targeted initiatives, including recruitment strategies and development programmes, have helped create a more balanced workforce.

Head of Diversity and Inclusion, Mohammed Ramzan, said: “Since 2010, we have implemented an active workforce plan seeing the recruitment of student paramedics and university graduate paramedics and these roles have played a key part in changing the demographics of the organisation. This is reflected in the steady increase in the proportion of women in our workforce.

“We’ve also made significant strides in closing the gender pay gap, with improvements of 6.34% (Mean) and 9.03% (Median). Initiatives like the Springboard Programme, introduced in 2021, have played a key role in this progress. While we’re proud of how far we’ve come, we know there’s more to do. That’s why we’re committed to building on what’s working and driving even greater change in the years ahead.”

Central to this ongoing progress is the Trust’s Women’s Network, which provides support and empowerment to female colleagues at all stages of their careers.

This year, in celebration of International Women’s Day, the Women’s Network is offering workshops to help build confidence in public speaking, tackle imposter syndrome, and rediscover purpose after major life changes.

Women’s Network Co-Chair, Sonia Bhattle, said: “These workshops, along with career talks from inspiring colleagues, provide opportunities for staff to gain new skills and feel empowered to pursue leadership and development roles within the Trust.

“Opportunities like these create a space for women to develop new skills, gain confidence, and feel empowered to apply for development roles within the Trust, taking the next step in their careers.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service continues to champion gender equality and diversity in every aspect of its work, ensuring that women are supported to thrive, achieve their full potential, and lead the way in the ambulance sector.