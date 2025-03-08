Telford recognised again for its urban greenery

Telford has been awarded Tree Cities of the World status for a third year running, recognising the work of the Council and volunteers in protecting and celebrating urban greenery.

An aerial shot over Telford Town Park. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

It is one of 27 UK towns and cities and part of a global network of 210 cities across 24 countries. To retain the accolade, Telford & Wrekin Council has shown its continued dedication to planting and conserving millions of trees for a greener future with the help of residents and volunteer groups.

The borough’s ‘urban forest’ is made up of woodlands, parks, street trees, community orchards and private gardens. Tree canopy cover is estimated to be nearly 20 per cent, higher than the UK average of 16 per cent. A survey shows there are over 80 species of trees within Telford and Wrekin and the vast majority are in excellent or good condition.

- Advertisement -

More than 300 new trees have been planted during the current planting season. Some of these have been funded by Councillors’ Pride money and include community orchards. Trees have also been planted by volunteers at Local Nature Reserves, including the Friends of Apley Woods, to increase wildlife habitat. The Council is also planning replacement planting for trees lost during the storms.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, (Lab) Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability said:

“We are thrilled and proud to have been recognised as a Tree City of the World for the third year in a row.

“It’s testament to the work of many people involved in the planting and care of our trees and woodlands, not only our dedicated and experienced staff but all the volunteer Friends groups and residents.

“When properly planted and maintained, urban trees not only provide attractive outdoor spaces for recreation and important wildlife habitats, they also have health benefits, removing air pollution and reducing the impact of climate change.

“The effective management of our urban forests is vital to preserve and enhance them for the benefit of residents. There’s always more we can, and will do, to ensure our urban trees thrive for generations to come.”

The Tree Cities of the World programme was co-founded in 2019 by The Arbor Day Foundation and the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization. To be awarded the status five standards must be met. They are having clear responsibility for tree care, setting official tree management rules, updating an inventory of local tree resources, allocating a dedicated tree planting budget and holding an annual tree celebration event.

The full list of recognised Tree Cities of the World can be found at treecitiesoftheworld.org