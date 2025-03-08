Shropshire Council’s garden waste subscriptions top 70,000

Shropshire’s gardens are set to burst into life, but residents are being urged to act fast if they want their garden waste collected by Shropshire Council.

A garden waste bin waiting for collection. Photo: Shropshire Council

With over 70,000 households already subscribed, representing more than 50% of eligible homes, the council’s garden waste collection service is proving a resounding success. However, the deadline for new subscriptions is looming: March 31st.

For an annual fee of £56 per bin, subscribers receive collections until October 31st, along with a distinctive bin sticker to ensure their bins are emptied.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council is keen to remind residents that placing garden waste in general waste bins is a no-go. Doing so will result in the bin being marked as contaminated and left uncollected, causing inconvenience and potential environmental issues.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s deputy leader and Cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, emphasised the importance of subscribing before the deadline.

“With the weather improving and the days getting longer, many people will be heading out into their gardens to cut the grass, prune trees and bushes, do some weeding, and more,” he said. “We’re therefore reminding people that if they want us to take away their garden waste in the coming weeks and months they need to subscribe to our collection service – and need to do so by the end of March.”

Nellins also expressed his delight at the service’s popularity. “I’m really pleased with the number of people that have subscribed so far – and that more than half of all eligible households have now done so – and I want to thank everyone that has signed up. Each subscription is generating income which covers the cost of the service and frees up finances so that the council can continue to provide essential services for those who need them.”

The move to charge for garden waste collection aligns with a wider trend, as more than 80% of councils in England now implement similar schemes. This shift aims to reduce the burden on general waste collection and encourage more sustainable waste management practices.

For those who prefer alternative solutions, Shropshire Council encourages home composting, an environmentally friendly way to recycle garden waste. Additionally, residents can utilise the council’s household recycling centres for disposal.