Bridgnorth to Commemorate VE Day

With the nation marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe on 8 May, thousands of people from Bridgnorth and the surrounding area will be joining an event to show that those who fought for our freedom will not be forgotten.

Bridgnorth Lions are organising their annual walk and a family fun day for Monday 5 May, which will have a VE Day theme this year – and will be raising much-needed funds for veterans’ Charity Help for Heroes.

Nick Crowe, aged 65 and from Bridgnorth, is chair of the Lions fundraising group and is organising the 7-mile Junior and the 5.8-mile Family walk challenges, which are part of the overall event. Nick said: “My grandfather Phillip Michael Crowe was a psychiatric doctor and during World War Two helped to treat those unfortunate souls who were affected by PTSD and other mental health conditions as a result of their experiences. So I know all about the sacrifices that people made for our freedom and the impact that had for some.

“That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to use our event this year to support Help for Heroes. I think there’s a synergy between what this charity is doing today to support men and women who have served – and what people went through over 80 years ago.

“The 80th anniversary this year is a chance for the public to pause and remember what is an important part of British history.”

The main event on Monday 5th May has something for everyone, including a full 26-mile marathon; the famous 21.5-mile Bridgnorth Walk, now in its 54th Year; a shorter 10-mile walk; or the Junior and Family Walks. Over 1,000 participants are expected to take part. There will also be a free family fun day at Cleobury North Village Hall and organisers are expecting over 4,000 people to attend.

David Whitehead, who also lives in Bridgnorth, has been a member of the Lions for 40 years and will be supporting the event on the day. His father Wilfred served with the Home Guard during the Second World War and David has memories as a young child of his father coming home in his uniform. David said: “Military history is a hobby of mine. It’s so important that the sacrifices of everyone aren’t forgotten – whether they were fully enlisted or protecting our villages and families back at home. I’m proud to be supporting the event for people from Bridgnorth and the surrounding area.”

Help for Heroes supports veterans and their families, from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves – irrespective of length or place of service, and locally embedded civilians (and their families) who worked alongside our Armed Forces.

For more information about the event and how to take part, go to www.bridgnorthlions.org.uk/walk-marathon-2025-event-details