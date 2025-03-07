Shropshire Council to withdraw Local Plan in response to inspectors’ letter

Shropshire Council has agreed to withdraw its draft Local Plan, following recommendations from government inspectors.

The inspectors, tasked with assessing the plan’s soundness, have concluded that the council’s proposed revisions, despite addressing many of their initial concerns, are too extensive to be completed within the allocated six-month timeframe.

The contentious issue arose after the inspectors raised significant concerns about the plan’s soundness, particularly regarding site allocations in Shrewsbury and the east of the county. In response, Shropshire Council submitted a project plan outlining how it would address these issues, including the identification of new sites. However, the inspectors have now deemed this work insurmountable within the given timeframe.

- Advertisement -

The inspectors’ letter leaves the council with two unpalatable options: voluntarily withdraw the plan or face a formal rejection, declaring it unsound and preventing its adoption. Consequently, Shropshire Council has reluctantly agreed to withdraw the plan, opting to focus its efforts on developing a new Local Plan for 2025-45, aligning with the government’s updated planning system.

Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning and regulatory services, expressed deep frustration with the inspectors’ decision. “We are extremely frustrated by the response of the inspectors. Having been invited by the inspectors to prepare a project plan, and having set out a positive proposal to address the majority of their soundness concerns, it is difficult to understand why they are now of the view this work is not achievable within these timeframes,” he stated.

Schofield emphasised the council’s cooperative approach throughout the examination process, highlighting their willingness to allocate additional land to meet the inspectors’ concerns. “At all stages of this examination we have sought to positively work with the inspectors and respond to their guidance in a timely fashion. Indeed, the fact we were prepared to allocate additional land to mitigate their concerns demonstrates the council’s intent to move forward pragmatically in order to adopt a Plan,” he said.

The withdrawal of the plan leaves Shropshire facing a significant planning void. The council will now initiate the process of developing a new Local Plan for 2025-45, which will need to accommodate the government’s increased housing targets for the county, while also fostering sustainable economic growth and protecting the region’s environmental assets.

The council has pledged to engage with local communities during the development of the new plan, ensuring that growth strategies are both positive and sustainable. This process is expected to commence later this year.