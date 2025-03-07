10.9 C
New CCTV image released of missing Market Drayton woman Christine Fish

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A new image of Christine Fish has been released one week after she was last seen, as searches to find her continue.

Have you seen Christine Fish?
Christine was last seen on CCTV in Shrewsbury last Friday (28 February) although the 55-year-old has been missing from her home in Market Drayton since Wednesday 26 February.

The new image shows Christine walking into WH Smith on Castle Street around 9.40am on Friday, shortly after she had gone into the Blacks store in Shoplatch at 9.15am.

It’s also believed her phone was used in Sutton Hill in Telford on Monday 3 March.

Christine is described as a white female, 5’7” tall, slim build, with grey shoulder length hair.

She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a rainbow-coloured scarf, Lilo and Stitch jumper, a purple/black coloured Regatta coat, black jeans and trainers.

Christine Fish was last seen on Wednesday
Detective Sergeant Michael Dunscombe said: “It is now a week and a half since Christine was reporting missing and a week since she was last seen on CCTV in Shrewsbury town centre. Of course, her family and ourselves are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and would ask Christine, or anyone who knows where she is or has seen her, to please get in contact with us.”

If you see Christine or have any information that would help find her, please ring police on 01743 264807 and quote incident 00573_i of the 28 February.

