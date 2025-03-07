Hospital Trust to offer career programme for veterans and military family members

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is working with Helpforce and the local Armed Forces Network, to expand the volunteering programme within the Trust.

Building upon the highly successful Volunteer to Career (VtC) programme, SaTH has been chosen as one of 14 pilot sites to deliver the new Veteran and Military Family members VtC programme, with the aim of creating a pathway for veterans and their families to work within the healthcare sector in clinical and non-clinical roles.

Participants will gain first-hand experience through volunteer placements, which can then lead to paid employment opportunities or further training within the NHS.

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation said: “The Volunteer to Career programme is a fantastic way to get a feel for different careers before committing to a permanent role or retraining. It will provide valuable training and NHS experience that can boost applications and interview prospects.

“The VtC programme is a great opportunity if you are not sure if a career in healthcare is for you, or if you need a gradual route back in to work. The programme will give you a greater insight and NHS experience in that role. No previous experience or qualifications are required to apply.”

Nigel Lee, Director Strategy and Partnerships said: “The transition from a role in the Armed Forces into ‘civvy street’ can be daunting for some, and this programme offers an option for service leavers to consider. Importantly, the programme is open to family members, whose

careers may also have been disrupted. We are excited to work with Helpforce and our local military bodies to promote opportunities in healthcare.”

The first Veteran’s Volunteer to Career’s programme will start shortly. If you are interested, you can apply via the SaTH website.