First phase of remodelling work nearing competition at RSH Emergency Department

Works to modernise and redesign the Emergency Department (ED) at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) are well under way with the first phase of work on track for completion at the end of the month.

Dr Jenni Rowlands and Dr Ed Rysdale within the Emergency Department at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The improvements to RSH ED at The Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust (SaTH) include larger purpose-built resuscitation bays new larger patient bays and improved patient visibility through modern staff bases.

This first phase of refurbishment will provide the clinical space needed for teams to continue to make improvements and provide a positive urgent and emergency care experience for every patient.

It is a key milestone in the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP) – a multi-million pound investment in healthcare that will bring high quality, sustainable care and fewer delays for everyone.

Integrated Health Projects (IHP), are undertaking the construction work on the VINCI Building-led project as HTP construction partner.

Creating a children’s emergency footprint, including a separate waiting area and triage rooms, and remodelling of the Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) are part of the work set to take place within the ED.

Work will be carried out on in phases and is expected to be completed in 2027. The Emergency Department (A&E) will be open throughout this. Please continue to access services as you currently do.

The refurbishment forms part of the Trusts wider HTP plans, where a four-storey expansion is currently underway at the front of the RSH site and is expected to open in 2028.

Natalie Rose, Emergency Department Matron, said: “Our priority is always to provide the best care we can to our patients. By having the first phase of this refurbishment complete, we are

well on our way to having the improved space to provide a better experience for our patients who really need it.”

“The team is excited to begin working in the new space and see the next phase of the refurbishment take shape as we progress with our much-needed transformation programme.”

Dr Ed Rysdale, HTP Clinical Lead and Emergency Medicine Consultant, said: “The new facilities and environment will provide a more positive experience for staff within the department and the most unwell patients we care for.

“This is so much more than building works, this is about fundamentally improving care for all our patients through faster access to the right care and at the right time. Each milestone we hit brings us one step closer to making our vision of two thriving hospitals a reality.”