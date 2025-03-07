10.9 C
Shropshire
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Firefighters attend car fire on A5 between Wellington and Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Fire crews were called to a car fire on the A5 westbound near Shrewsbury this lunchtime which caused traffic disruption.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control received reports of a car fire at around 12.11pm, prompting the mobilisation of three fire appliances from Shrewsbury, Telford Central, and Wellington stations. An Operations Officer also attended the scene.

Crews arrived to find a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the westbound carriageway not far from Preston Island.

Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, utilised two hose reel jets, foam, and a dry powder extinguisher to bring the blaze under control.

“The vehicle was fully alight upon our arrival,” confirmed a spokesperson for SFRS. “Crews worked quickly and efficiently to extinguish the fire.”

To manage the incident and ensure public safety, personnel from the Highways Agency and the Police were also present at the scene.

The fire caused significant disruption to traffic flow on the A5 westbound, with delays reported in the surrounding areas.

