Contractor appointed for expansion of Millbrook Primary School and Nursery

Work to expand and improve facilities for pupils at a Telford and Wrekin Borough school will soon get underway as contractors are appointed.

Jamie Evans construction director at Pave Aways, Councillor Shirley Reynolds and Jo Edwards, deputy headteacher at Millbrook Primary School and Nursery. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council has appointed local contractor, Pave Aways, to extend and renovate Millbrook Primary School and Nursery in Leegomery to provide capacity for 420 primary age children.

Pave Aways has experience in delivering a number of school projects across the Borough, including the recent successful expansion of Lawley Village Academy and ongoing works at Ercall Wood Academy.

Improvements to Millbrook Primary School and Nursery will provide two additional classrooms, a new hall, improved kitchen facilities and a new SEND hub, funded by a developer contribution linked to housing development at the former Maxell Europe Ltd site.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, said:

“I’m really pleased to see this project get off the ground as we protect, care, and invest to create a better borough.

“We remain committed to investing in our schools to provide more school places, improved facilities, and modern learning environments for the benefits of pupils and staff. Education is the cornerstone of a vibrant community. By investing in our schools, we are investing in our future.

“The new SEND hub at the school will also allow the school to increase the number of spaces available for children for special education needs and ensure their learning environment is dedicated and tailored to support their needs.

“I look forward to seeing the progress made by Pave Away as the project moves forward and to returning to the school to see the finished results.”

Jo Edwards, deputy headteacher at Millbrook Primary School and Nursery, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be working in partnership with Pave Aways on this vital project, which marks an exciting new chapter for Millbrook.

“This expansion is a significant milestone in our school’s development, reflecting our commitment to providing the very best learning environment for our children.

“This addition of a brand-new hall and classrooms will not only enhance our facilities but will also create a dynamic, modern, and stimulating space where our pupils can thrive.

“We are confident that this investment in our school’s future will have a lasting, positive impact, supporting the growth, wellbeing, and educational experiences of all our children for years to come.

Steven Owen, Managing Director of Pave Aways, said:

“We are proud to partner with Telford & Wrekin Council and Millbrook Primary School and Nursery on this project. With our extensive experience in delivering education projects across the region, Pave Aways is committed to creating high-quality learning environments that benefit pupils, staff, and the wider community.

“By working with our trusted local supply chain, we look forward to enhancing the school’s facilities to support its long-term growth and future needs.”

In the budget for 2025/26, the Council has earmarked a further £45.2million to support and develop its school expansion programme. The funding will come through as a combination of government grant and developer contributions and is part of an overall budget which will also see £365m invested in a wide range of service areas, helping to create jobs, homes, transport improvements and boost town centres.