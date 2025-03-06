Wellington Town Council to take over running local library

Wellington Town Council and Telford & Wrekin Council have agreed a partnership deal for the Town Council to take over the day-to-day management of Wellington Library.

The agreement, which comes into effect from Tuesday 1 April, will see the library service and staff transfer to Wellington Town Council, following the same management model that has proved effective at other community libraries in the borough.

Wellington Library will remain at Wellington Civic Centre and will continue to be open seven days a week, staffed on the same days as it currently is, therefore the transfer should be seamless for customers.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s First Point, providing access to the local authority’s services will also remain at Wellington Library.

Clerk and CEO of Wellington Town Council, Karen Roper, said: “With over 3,000 registered users and over 66,000 items borrowed per year, it’s clear that Wellington Library is much-valued, so Wellington Town Council is pleased to work with the borough council to ensure the library continues to be an accessible local resource.

“In taking over the running of the library, we will be maintaining the current opening hours and transferring library staff, so customers will still receive the same great service from the same friendly faces.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, with responsibility for libraries, said:

“Both Telford & Wrekin Council and Wellington Town Council know how important local libraries are, so have worked together using the model that has proved successful elsewhere in the borough, to transfer Wellington Library to the Town Council.”

Councillor Zona Hannington, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance and Customer Services, added:

“At a time when local government budgets face considerable pressure, it is through innovative partnerships with Town and Parish Councils such as this one with Wellington Town Council, that we can continue to keep vital community resources such as libraries open and accessible to all.”