Telford man jailed for 11 years for sexual offences

A Telford man has been jailed for 11 years for a number of sexual offences, including rape.

Nathan Barnes

Nathan Barnes, of Dalford Court in Hollinswood, pleaded guilty to eight charges in January this year, which were:



– Distributing indecent photographs of a child

– Making indecent images of children – Cat A images

– Making indecent images of children – Cat B images

– Two counts of making indecent images of children – Cat C images.

– Possessing a prohibited image of a child

– Distributing indecent images of a child

– Threatening to disclose private sexual photographs with intent to cause distress

The 26-year-old denied two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, but was found guilty by a jury following a five-day trial held later in January 2025.

Barnes was arrested in February 2023 after allegations were made to police. An investigation was launched which found the indecent images on his devices after they were seized.

The court later heard during the trial that the rapes and sexual offences took place in Telford against a woman. Barnes was given an 11-year custodial sentence at Shrewsbury Crown Court last Thursday, 27 February.

Detective Constable Ben Hopwood, from Telford’s Reactive CID, said: “Barnes is a dangerous individual who poses a significant threat to women and society.

“We welcome the sentence that the judge handed to him last week, as it also means he can no longer share or make indecent images of children.

“I would like to commend his victim for coming forward and reporting these crimes, as it takes a lot of courage and strength, and I would like to thank her for her bravery throughout the investigation and trial.”