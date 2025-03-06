4.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Shropshire Council Leader Lezley Picton to stand down at May elections

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council Leader Lezley Picton has announced she will not seek re-election in May, a surprise move revealed at the end of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

Leader of Shropshire Council, Lezley Picton. Photo: Shropshire Council
Leader of Shropshire Council, Lezley Picton. Photo: Shropshire Council

Councillor Picton, who has led the Conservative group on the council since 2021, cited the Labour government’s proposed reorganisation of local authorities as the primary reason for her decision.

“It’s not about the potential outcome of the election,” Picton asserted, dismissing suggestions that her departure was due to concerns over the Conservatives’ hold on the council. “My main reason is my strong opposition to the government’s plans for larger councils.”

The government’s long-term strategy, which includes the potential merger of Shropshire Council with neighbouring authorities and the creation of “strategic authorities” led by directly elected mayors, has drawn significant criticism from Picton. She believes these changes would centralise power and diminish local representation.

“These devolution plans, with their powerful mayors, will take away local control. I cannot support that,” she stated.

Picton, who has served as the Conservative councillor for the Tern division near Shrewsbury for the past eight years, plans to take a “gap year” and spend more time with her family after her term ends.

Her announcement marks the second significant departure from the council’s administration, following the earlier decision of her cabinet member, Dean Carroll, not to stand for re-election.

The upcoming local elections, scheduled for May 1st, will now see a significant shift in Shropshire’s political landscape. The departure of Picton raises questions about the future leadership of the Conservative group and the council’s direction amidst the government’s proposed local government reforms.

