Lantern shines brightly in best-ever Ofsted inspection

Lantern Academy in Telford is celebrating the most successful Ofsted inspection in the school’s history.

Michelle Skidmore, Headteacher at Lantern Academy

The Ketley Bank primary school was described as ‘happy and welcoming’ by inspectors who spent two days at the Yates Way site last month.

They highlighted significant and rapid improvements which had been achieved through the unwavering dedication of staff and strong support from the Learning Community Trust.

The inspection report graded both Lantern Primary Academy’s personal development and early years provision as ‘Outstanding’, while quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management were all rated ‘Good’.

Inspectors said pupils enjoyed attending the ‘welcoming and happy school’ and were at the heart of all that Lantern Academy does.

“Pupils benefit from an exciting, engaging curriculum and are supported by strong, nurturing relationships with staff. The calm and purposeful environment reflects pupils’ pride in their school, with behaviour described as respectful and positive,” the report said.

Headteacher Michelle Skidmore said the result was a testament to the hard work and commitment of staff, pupils, and wider school community.

“We are particularly proud of the ‘Outstanding’ judgements awarded for personal development and early years provision, which reflect our unwavering focus on ensuring every child thrives from the very beginning of their educational journey.”

The report recognised the crucial role played by the Learning Community Trust in the school’s rapid improvement.

Maddie Griffin, director for primary education, said: “Lantern Academy’s transformation is remarkable. This inspection reflects the dedication of the school community and the strategic support provided by the Trust.

“Together, we are ensuring pupils receive the best possible education and opportunities to develop into extraordinary young people.”

Ofsted inspectors praised the school’s focus on reading, including initiatives like RATL (Reading At The Lantern) and high-quality phonics teaching. The curriculum was noted for being ambitious and inclusive, ensuring that pupils with special

educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are supported to succeed alongside their peers.

Personal development was hailed as ‘impressive’ with pupils showing a deep understanding of the school’s core values: “We respect, we care, and we persevere.”

The school’s work with a Michelin-starred chef to promote healthy eating and well-being was also recognised.

While celebrating the positive results, the school said it remained committed to further improvement, particularly in enhancing subject knowledge consistency and addressing pupil attendance rates.

Learning Community Trust chair of trustees Kevin Barton added: “We are proud of the partnership between the school and the Trust, which has delivered rapid and sustained improvements.

“The leadership team’s drive and the community’s support have been pivotal in achieving these results. We look forward to building on this success.”