Extra court sitting days to tackle backlog welcomed

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Government has pledged to increase the number of judges hearing criminal cases in an attempt to tackle unprecedented backlogs and delays in crown courts across England and Wales.

PCC John Campion
PCC John Campion

Delays are impacting thousands of victims and witnesses in West Mercia, with the backlog reaching an eight-year high according to figures from the Ministry of Justice.

In a recent report, the Victims’ Commissioner Baroness Newlove said that some victims were so traumatised by delays they had resorted to drugs, alcohol and self-harm.

Responding to the news, Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said:

“There are victims of crime in West Mercia currently waiting up to five years to get justice. That’s simply an unacceptable position to be in so I welcome the step to increase the number of sitting days.

“Despite this extra capacity, the backlog is still predicted to grow – albeit at a slower pace – so it’s vital that the Government grips the whole system, from court capacity though to availability of advocates and judges.

“In the meantime, we must listen and act when the Victims’ Commissioner talks about the devastating impact the backlog is already having on victims. 

“The backlog won’t be tackled overnight and with more than 1,500 open cases waiting to be heard in West Mercia’s crown courts, more than doubling since 2019, it’s clear that the demand on West Mercia Police and partners to support those in the process is greater than ever before.

“As Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to be a loud and consistent voice calling on the government to set out a long-term plan and provide the necessary resources to ensure victims have the best possible support throughout their journey, so they get the justice they deserve and are able to fully cope and recover.”

