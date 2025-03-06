County’s growth held back by dangerous A483, says MP

Helen Morgan MP has stepped up her long-running campaign to improve safety on the A483, using a debate in the House of Commons to call for urgent action, particularly at the dangerous Llynclys Crossroads.

Helen Morgan pictured on the A483, which goes from Llanymynech to Oswestry

Helen has been a vocal advocate for improvements to the A483, repeatedly raising the issue with ministers and securing the installation of monitoring cameras at Llynclys Crossroads earlier this year.

She has also pressed the Prime Minister to review Treasury rules that prioritise road speed over safety, ensuring that dangerous junctions like Llynclys receive the investment they need.

Addressing the Transport Minister, Helen highlighted how frequent crashes and delays on the A483 between Llanymynech and Oswestry pose a serious risk to life and hold back local economic growth. She called on the Government to prioritise investment in safety improvements, telling the House.

It comes after Helen successfully pressed National Highways to change the speed limit between Llanymynech and Pant to 30pmh last year.

Helen Morgan MP said:

“The Marches region, of which North Shropshire is a significant part, is held back by the A483 between Llanymynech and Oswestry. It is a dangerous road that causes frequent crashes and holdups, posing a serious risk to life and hampering local economic growth. If we cannot have a bypass, can the Minister work with his colleagues in the Department for Transport to ensure we get vital improvements?”

In response, the Transport Minister recognised the importance of the issue and pledged to work with Department for Transport colleagues to consider projects like the A483 as part of the upcoming spending review. He also acknowledged the need for long-term planning to avoid delays.

Darren Jones MP said:

“It’s not just about the decisions around spending. It has been a problem in the past where decisions have been made and then reversed, creating difficulties for the supply chain, investors, and local communities. In our multi-year capital budgets and 10-year infrastructure strategy, we will provide stability to the UK economy so we can deliver projects such as the one she mentioned.”