Community group reflects one year on from receiving support from the Severn Trent Community Fund

Based at Enterprise House in Bishop’s Castle, Enterprise South West Shropshire (ESWS), has provided vital support to the local community thanks to funding received from the Severn Trent Community Fund.

Pictured Polly Owen, Manager at ESWS and Jade Gough, Community Fund Officer at Severn Trent

In the past year, more than 440 people, 250 community groups, and 120 local businesses have accessed ESWS and benefitted from its support services.

The £6,350 grant awarded in January 2024 was put towards covering its running costs for the year ahead, helping towards things such as electric, heating and staffing costs.

ESWS serves the local community and voluntary organisations in the South West Shropshire and Welsh Borders area and provides a hub for drop-in community services, IT support and training, low-cost meeting spaces, offices and community equipment hire.

Manager at ESWS, Polly Owen, said: “The award from Severn Trent has allowed us to continue providing vital services to the local community. We’ve been able to offer more direct support , and trialled new approaches including a cost-of-living information session, digital advice drop ins and local first aid courses.”

Jade Gough, Community Fund Officer at Severn Trent, added: “The services offered by ESWS are incredibly important to the local community in Bishops Castle and its work makes a real difference. We’re really pleased to know that we have been able to help them to continue their vital support.”

The funding received from Severn Trent has meant that ESWS have been able to keep existing support running, and collaborate with local groups to support community members who are experiencing digital exclusion, isolation and loneliness.