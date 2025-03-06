125 Bridgnorth to Kidderminster bus service to continue operating

The 125 Bridgnorth to Kidderminster – via Highley – bus service is to continue operating after 31 March, following discussions between Shropshire Council and its operator Diamond Buses – and using funding provided by Shropshire Council.

In late January, Diamond Buses announced that they would end the service from 31 March 2025 as it was no longer commercially viable.

Shropshire Council subsequently put the service out to tender for three weeks, and held discussions with Diamond Buses.

As a result of these discussions Diamond Buses will continue to operate the service with an updated timetable from 20 April.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for public transport, said:

“We know that many people were very disappointed to hear that Diamond Buses were to stop operating the 125 service, and that its future was under threat.

“I’m delighted that following our discussions with them, and with our provision of support funding, the service will now continue to operate beyond 31 March, and I’m sure many people will welcome this news.”

The funding will be provided from Shropshire Council’s recent allocation of Government bus service improvement funding for the year 2025/26, which will also be used to improve bus services across the county.