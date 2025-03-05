11.9 C
Shrewsbury Regatta to return this May

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Pengwern Boat Club is gearing up to host the highly anticipated Shrewsbury Regatta on May 10th and 11th, 2025, promising a weekend of thrilling rowing action and vibrant community spirit.

Shrewsbury Regatta will be returning to the town this May. Photo: Pengwern Boat Club
Rowing crews from across the United Kingdom are expected to converge on the banks of the River Severn for this prestigious annual event.

The regatta, a staple in the Shrewsbury sporting calendar, will feature races along a 900-meter upstream course on Saturday, followed by a series of 550-meter sprint races on Sunday.

Spectators are invited to immerse themselves in the electric atmosphere, with races occurring every two minutes on Saturday, ensuring a constant stream of excitement. Refreshments will be available at the Pengwern Boat Club, offering visitors a chance to relax and enjoy the spectacle.

This year, WR Davis Toyota has stepped forward as the main sponsor, demonstrating their commitment to supporting local sporting events. However, further sponsorship opportunities are still available, including a coveted place in the sponsors’ marquee on the boat club balcony.

Helen Watkinson, Chair of Pengwern Boat Club, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, “Pengwern Boat Club is proud to be an inclusive and welcoming rowing club. We cater to rowers of all ages and abilities, from recreational enthusiasts to championship contenders. We are immensely grateful to our sponsors, whose support allows us to continue our vital work within the community.”

Tracy Banerjee, the club’s sponsorship secretary, highlighted the historical significance of rowing in Shrewsbury, saying, “Rowing on the River Severn has been a cherished tradition for generations. Sponsoring the Shrewsbury Regatta is a fantastic opportunity to become a part of this rich history.”

She emphasised that the regatta is run entirely by volunteers, with all profits directly benefiting the club and supporting rowing in Shrewsbury.

Tracy added, “This is our major fundraising event of the year, and we are incredibly thankful for the support of local businesses.” We are committed to promoting our sponsors through various channels, including announcements, social media, and local press, ensuring they receive maximum visibility.”

