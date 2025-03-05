Shrewsbury Market Trader of the Year nominations open

Voting is well under way for Shrewsbury’s Market Trader of the Year, part of this year’s prestigious Mayor of Shrewsbury Awards.

The Market Trader of the Year award has been a key feature of the Mayor’s Awards since its introduction in 2021. Photo: Shrewsbury Town Council

Shrewsbury Market Hall traders are riding high following their recent success at the 2025 Great British Market Awards, where the town was crowned Britain’s Favourite Market. In a fiercely contested nationwide public vote, Shrewsbury emerged victorious, beating strong contenders such as Bury, Chelmsford, Nantwich, Oxford, Swansea, Pontypridd, Tavistock, South Molton, and fellow Shropshire market town, Market Drayton.

The Market Trader of the Year award has been a key feature of the Mayor’s Awards since its introduction in 2021. Each year, it draws thousands of votes from market visitors, who celebrate the outstanding service and quality offered by local traders. Last year’s winner, House of Yum, has claimed the accolade for three consecutive years. The stall, renowned for its mouthwatering Thai street food made from locally sourced ingredients purchased directly from the Market Hall, continues to be a beloved favourite among both locals and visitors.

David Vasmer, Mayor of Shrewsbury, spoke about the importance of the market to the town: “Shrewsbury Market Hall is the beating heart of our town, a vibrant space brimming with unique and talented traders offering an exciting range of products, from fresh produce to handmade crafts and delicious food. It’s a wonderful community hub, where diversity and creativity shine through. With so many fantastic places to eat and shop, the market is a must-visit for residents and tourists alike. I wish all our traders the best of luck as they compete for Market Trader of the Year!”

People can vote for their favourite Market Trader by completing a voting slip which should then be placed in the Ballot Box located at the Shoplatch entrance to the Market Hall. Voting slips can be found by the Ballot Box and also on individual stalls. Voting will end at 12:30pm on Friday 4th April.

Let’s celebrate the people and businesses that make Shrewsbury’s Market Hall truly special, and for the 3rd consecutive year, winner of Britains Favourite Market!