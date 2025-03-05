School’s out for teachers – students take over at Burton Borough

Students turned the tables on their teachers at Burton Borough School in Newport when they staged a ‘takeover day’.

Harry Jones, principal for the day

Staff stood aside to allow more than 70 students to take their place in key positions during an annual event designed to help boost leadership, management and decision-making skills.

The process began last term when students were invited to apply for their preferred roles. Nearly 100 students were shortlisted and interviewed by the principal and chair of governors.

- Advertisement -

Lisa Kane, lead practitioner for teaching and learning who organised the day, said: “This project is an opportunity for all of our key stage three students to go through a selection and interview process, and see what it is like to get into the world of work.

“The roles taken on by students for the day ranged from the principal and senior leadership team through to teaching, support, catering, site and administrative services. Everything across the school was up for grabs.

“The standard of application and interview was extremely high, and the students presented themselves exceptionally well at their interview.

“Students who were not successful in the application process have received one-to-one feedback, supporting them in their development and encouraging them to apply again next year.”

Harry Jones, a year nine student who is hoping for an IT managerial role in his career, was given the task of stepping into principal Caroline Bedford’s shoes for the day.

The 13-year-old year said: “I wanted to see what actually goes on with running a school. I wanted it to test my leadership skills and the ability to think on the fly, and make a solid plan as you go through the day.”

Students who took part said the day provided a valuable insight into the real-world job market, as they had the opportunity to participate in governor meetings, lead lessons and plan student policies.

Caroline Bedford said: “The school was in safe hands with Harry. I’m really looking forward to hearing his ideas and feedback from the day.”