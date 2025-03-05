11.9 C
More dates added for hospital trust’s community drop-in sessions

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital (SaTH) NHS Trust has announced additional community drop-in sessions for the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP).

An artist’s impression of how the new development at RSH will look
The multi-million pound investment will bring high quality, sustainable care and fewer delays for everyone. Construction work is well underway on a new four-storey expansion at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) as part of the programme, which is expected to open in 2028.

The HTP plans will see Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) specialise in planned care, and RSH specialise in emergency care. In addition to this, 24/7 urgent care services will be available at PRH.

The Trust is committed to informing and involving its patients and communities as plans progress, and is visiting the following locations across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and mid Wales.

Dates and locations are as follows:

– Mayor of Shrewsbury’s Bank Holiday Charity Fete, the Quarry, Shrewsbury, Monday 5 May, 10am-4pm

– Ironbridge Co-op, Monday 12 May, 12noon-4pm (please note the date change for this event)

– Edstaston village hall, Wem, Wednesday 21 May, 10am-12noon

– Oswestry outdoor market, Friday 6 June, 10am-1pm

– Ludlow market, Monday 23 June, 10am-2pm

– Market Drayton indoor market, Wednesday 17 September, 10am-1pm

– Lydham Friday market (Lydham village hall), Friday 3 October, 10am-1pm

The sessions offer members of the public a chance to find out more about the programme and ask any questions they may have.

More information, including dates for all HTP drop-in sessions, can be found here.

