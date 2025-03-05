Care team take on sponsored silence for Telford Mind

The team at Woodside Place, a local care home, recently took part in a sponsored silence, raising £354 for Telford Mind.

Emma, Activities Coordinator at Woodside Place and Telford Mind’s Chief Executive Officer, Louise Heap

The challenge saw the home’s Activities Coordinator, Emma Walker, remain silent in the home’s break room for more than four hours, in recognition of the struggles many people face when it comes to speaking out about their mental health.

Woodside Place care home in Telford supports adults living with complex needs arising from brain injuries, dementia, mental health conditions, neuro-disabilities, and physical disabilities.

- Advertisement -

The fundraising initiative was organised as part of Mental Health Awareness Month and was inspired by the idea that those experiencing mental ill-health often struggle in silence. Emma was motivated to focus on a mental health charity due to her own mental health experiences and that of other people working and living at the home.

Telford Mind is an independent voluntary organisation affiliated with national charity, Mind, working to promote recovery, independence, and inclusion for people experiencing mental health challenges or emotional distress.

The Woodside Place team were eager to support Telford Mind in recognition of the key role they play in promoting and supporting better mental health across Telford and Wrekin and actively working to challenge stigma around mental health.

To encourage donations, the team promoted the challenge across the community, including posters in local shops, between colleague’s friends and families, and across social media.

To help pass the time during the sponsored silence, the team created engaging affirmation posters, displaying positive messages around the home intended to support both residents and colleagues.

Despite being known as one of the chattiest members of the team, Emma successfully completed the challenge, receiving strong support from residents, fellow colleagues, and the local community.

Emma, Activities Coordinator at Woodside Place, said:

“I wanted to raise awareness in a challenging but fun way, and the sponsored silence felt like a perfect fit. Many people going through mental health challenges don’t feel able to speak about their experiences and end up struggling alone, and this was a small but important way for us to acknowledge that.

“The support I received from everyone at Woodside Place was incredible, and I hope this event inspires more conversations about mental health!”

Telford Mind’s Chief Executive Officer, Louise Heap, visited Woodside Place to hear more about the initiative and accept the donation. The funds raised will go towards vital training, resources, and support services that help people across the community access vital mental health care.

The team at Woodside Place are already thinking ahead to their next fundraising event, with big plans in the works for May, supporting Prostate Cancer awareness.