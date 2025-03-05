£2,000 up for grabs for community projects in Telford and Wrekin

A project that offers young people aged 11-18 the chance to turn a passion into a reality, is now inviting submissions.

Flavour Town was one of last year’s winning projects. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Applicants are encouraged to apply to Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘Make a Change’ project and use it as a platform to raise awareness for something they feel passionate about.

Those that are successful are given up to £2,000 to turn projects into reality.

A confidence boost and a sense of accomplishment are just some of the positive experiences applicants can expect as part of the scheme.

Councillor Raj Mehta, (Lab) Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities & Civic Pride said: “Being part of a community project is not just about understanding the world around us but also for laying the groundwork for a better future for others.

“When we invest our time and energy into meaningful initiatives, we pave the way for a society that is more compassionate and inclusive.

“Hopefully by leaving a legacy of projects that make a positive change, we inspire others, ensuring our efforts have a far-reaching impact that extends beyond our own lives.”

The criteria for projects should either improve people’s mental health or make where people live, cleaner or greener.

The scheme is funded through the Council’s Building Safer & Stronger Communities project and in part by the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion and the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Councillor Metha added: “By doing good for others and the community, people gain a natural sense of accomplishment, pride and identity.

Make a Change launched in 2023 and among winning ideas was one put forward by Dawley Youth Club to set up a mental health project with the support of Telford Mind.

Hayden Banks-Morgan, aged 13, was one of the young people involved.

“I’m more confident because of the mental health group. I have less social anxiety and now I can talk to new people.

“Make a Change could benefit other children, so I definitely think they should apply.”

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, said: “Young people are often the most vulnerable in our society and it is important they are being given the opportunity to take a more positive direction in their life.

“This project is going to not only benefit the young people taking part but the community too and I look forward to seeing what creative ideas young people have.”

The closing date for applications is Friday 3 May 2024. Winners will be invited to an awards celebration in June.

You can also email the team direct for further information at saferstronger@telford.gov.uk