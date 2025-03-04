Villagers left confused after Shropshire Highways fills just one of several reported potholes

Residents on Queens Croft Cheswardine were excited on Monday morning when a team of highway engineers appeared to be finally fixing their crumbling street, only to be left confused when the work was completed an hour later.

Cllr Neil Bentley pictured with the potholes on Saturday before one was repaired. Photo: Niel Bentley

On several occasions residents have registered their concerns about the state of the cul-de-sac in Cheswardine via fixmystreet.com which Shropshire Council use for any highway issues. Parts of the road have been patched up previously but now the road needs some proper attention with large potholes and crumbling tarmac developing constantly.

Cheswardine Parish Councillor and Liberal Democrat candidate Neil Bentey was contacted by a resident on Saturday morning to ask if he could raise this road again as an issue with Shropshire Highways.

“As a resident of Cheswardine I am very aware of the state of Queens Croft and have raised concerns previously, so I was more than happy to re-register the condition of the road after a resident made contact,” said Cllr Bentley. “This time however, I made the suggestion to Shropshire Highways that the council consider planning some resurfacing work as there are too many potholes to simply fill individually.”

On Monday morning a team of engineers turned up and started work on the road, several residents of Cheswardine took to social media to share the news of the work and to praise the speed of response since Cllr Bentey and residents had registered several of the potholes.

However, confusion arose when less than two hours later the team had packed up after filling just one of the potholes. Even more bewildering was the fact that a practically identical pothole was left next to the one just fixed.

After speaking again to residents Cllr Bentley added “Although we appreciate that at least one pothole has been dealt with, it makes no sense to leave the others and a crumbling road surface, this surely can’t be an efficient use of council time and taxpayers money”.

Despite providing a bit of Monday morning cheer, Cllr Bentley will ask Shropshire Highways for an explanation and try again to get Shropshire Council to find a more permanent solution.