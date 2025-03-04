Telford man given suspended jail sentenced for drug supply

A man has been handed a suspended jail sentence for supplying class B drugs into Telford.

Three mobile phones, bags of Cannabis and cash were found on Williams by officers. Photo: West Mercia Police

Aston Williams, of Oakengates, in Telford, was sentenced to 9 months in prison, suspended for 12 months, at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday 20 February.

The 23-year-old was arrested on 5 May 2022 when he was a passenger of a car that stopped at the petrol station at Asda in Donnington.

Officers could smell cannabis from within the car and conducted a search of the vehicle. A large quantity of cash was found in his jacket, three mobile phones found and bags of Cannabis worth around £1,200.

The investigation proved that one of the mobile phones seized was being used to facilitate the supply of drugs, and Williams was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B – Cannabis.

Along with the suspended sentence, Williams was fined £937, given 15 days rehabilitation and will have to do 60 hours unpaid work. He will also have to forfeit the money seized during the search, around £3,250.

Police Sergeant Richard Jones, from St Georges and Priorslee Safer Neighbour Team, said: “I am immensely proud of my team for proactively finding this man, arresting him and being diligent by conducting a thorough and extensive investigation into the supply of drugs in local area.

“Not only has Williams been sentenced accordingly by the judge, I hope the outcome will show that drugs don’t pay, and we will remove them from our community.”