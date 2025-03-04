6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Missing Market Drayton woman seen on CCTV in Shrewsbury

News
Concerned friends and the local community are urgently appealing for information after CCTV footage confirmed that missing woman Christine Fish was in Shrewsbury on Monday evening.

Christine Fish was last seen on Wednesday
Christine, 55, a former local town vet and current farm volunteer, has been missing since Wednesday, 26 February, when she left a friend’s house in Market Drayton.

She was officially reported missing on Friday, 28 February, prompting widespread searches across the region.

Her friend Sian shared an update from police:

“Christine has not yet been found, but there have been some positive leads today. She was seen on CCTV in Shrewsbury this evening. Please, please keep looking for her and sharing her photo. Thank you.”

The Market Drayton Crime & Safety Watch group, which has been actively assisting in the search, also released a statement:

“This is wonderful news. Our Facebook appeals have been shared more than 2,000 times, with tens of thousands of views, but so far, no confirmed sightings. On Sunday, a search of the local area was organised, with residents meeting at Little Drayton Church at 3.15pm, again without success.

“Based on this new information, we now need to focus our efforts on local social media groups in the Shrewsbury area. If you’re a member of any, please share information in those groups. If you know any Shrewsbury shopkeepers or retail staff, please share Christine’s photo with them.”

Christine is described as 5’7” tall, of slim build, with grey shoulder-length hair. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a rainbow-coloured scarf, a Lilo & Stitch jumper, a purple and black Regatta coat, black jeans, and trainers.

Time is critical. Anyone who sees Christine or has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Shrewsbury Police immediately on 01743 264807, quoting incident 00573_I_28022025.

