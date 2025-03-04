Helen Morgan calls for action over village floods

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has stepped up her fight for action to tackle the persistent flooding and sewage issues in Hadnall.

Helen being interviewed by ITV in Hadnall

After meeting with affected residents and the Parish Council, Helen has called for immediate infrastructure improvements and a halt to further development in the village until the problems are resolved.

Over recent years, Hadnall has suffered multiple instances of flooding, including raw sewage overflowing into homes and local watercourses during periods of heavy rainfall.

Despite Shropshire Council’s push for new housing developments, it has only recently acknowledged the significant capacity issues within the village’s combined stormwater and sewage network.

Helen attended a key meeting this week with the Parish Council, Severn Trent, and Shropshire Council, where all parties acknowledged the urgent need for action. The meeting centred around the Parish Council’s call for development plans to be put on hold until the necessary infrastructure improvements are fully understood, funded, and implemented.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said:

“It was very useful to hear from residents of Hadnall about their troublesome problems with flooding at a public meeting.

“Shropshire Council has some difficult decisions to make regarding planning over the coming months and years, and these problems only serve to highlight why they need to be properly thought out.

“In both my role representing North Shropshire and as Chair of the Flooded Communities All-Party Group, I will be championing those who suffer from frequent flooding and demanding action from DEFRA and Severn Trent.”

Helen has been raising this issue at the highest levels and was recently interviewed by ITV about the need for immediate action. The campaign for improvements will continue, with Helen working alongside the Parish Council and local residents to hold the responsible authorities to account.