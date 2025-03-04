Course will show how to live a good life with dementia

‘Dementia is not a death sentence’ – that’s the message from the organisers of course that is being run in Shrewsbury shortly to show people how they can live a ‘good life’ with the condition.

Dementia campaigner George Rook

Aimed at those diagnosed with dementia in the past two years, the course is being run over five sessions, beginning on March 11th at the St Peter’s Church Community Hall, Monkmoor.

It will be led by George Rook, from Ellesmere, who lives with dementia.

Since being diagnosed with young onset dementia ten years ago, George has worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the condition and is currently chair of the Shropshire Dementia Steering Group and the Lived Experience Advisory Panel at Dementia UK, as well as volunteering with other health groups.

He explained: “the course aims to help people recently diagnosed with dementia who are still trying to come to terms with it. Dementia is not a death sentence and I want to show them how to live as well as they can and, most importantly, continue to enjoy their lives.

“Everyone’s situation and symptoms are different and for that reason, we are being completely flexible. The content of the course will be based around those who attend the sessions. It will be very informal, friendly, and based on trust and respect.

The idea is to ensure that those with dementia retain their confidence and individuality, so the sessions will be held without family or friends present. However a person with dementia may wish to be accompanied by their family carer to the start of the first session.

The course will course will run from 2pm to 4pm on Tuesday, March 11th, and each following Tuesday until April 15, and is free to attend. For more information or to book a place on the course, please contact georgerook51@gmail.com, telephone 07976 189641.