Council orders removal of EV Charging signs

Telford & Wrekin Council has ordered the removal of roadside signage for Osprey Charging Network’s electric vehicle (EV) charging hub just off the Hadley Park Roundabout, claiming the signs create a “danger and nuisance” to the public.

Despite adhering to official highways guidelines and using the recognised EV charging logo, the council has deemed the signs illegal flyposting.

The signs, which were unbranded, directed drivers to the charging hub from the roundabout exit. The charging facilities are unable to host a large on-site sign or totem due to planning permission and landowner permission.

The signs had been carefully designed to adhere to the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016, including the approved EV charging logo, wording and format. However, as the Local Highway Authority, the Council’s Neighbourhood Enforcement Team asked for them to be removed within one week, threatening a fine and court action.

The council does not have a formal process for applying for EV-related road signage. Instead, they have suggested that Osprey Charging Network, who installed and operate the charging hub, pay for advertising space to display the information.

Osprey Charging Network says the decision raises questions about the council’s approach to supporting air quality and sustainability infrastructure, with electric vehicles a crucial step in reducing carbon emissions and air pollution.

Osprey’s Operations Director Lewis Gardiner said, “It is deeply frustrating that it is so difficult to signpost new EV charging facilities from council-controlled roads, even where signs adhere to current regulations. The removal of these signs not only hinders EV drivers who rely on clear information to access the charging hub, it stops local businesses and residents realising that there is a re-charging facility on their doorstep, that could give them the confidence to switch to electric.

Across the UK, there are growing calls from charge point operators for National Highways and Councils to develop a more transparent and efficient process for managing signage related to the installation of EV infrastructure, ensuring that such projects can be supported without unnecessary red tape.

Widespread EV charging signage would significantly increase consumer confidence in the UK’s growing public rapid charging network, already 15,000-strong, encouraging more drivers to choose an electric vehicle.