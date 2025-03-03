Telford & Wrekin Council move forward with Local Plan review

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Full Council has approved the next stage of the Local Plan review, marking a key milestone in shaping the borough’s future up to 2040.

A view of the Ironbridge Gorge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Following extensive public consultation and cabinet approval, the Local Plan will now progress to the Regulation 19 publication stage, where residents and stakeholders will have a final opportunity to submit formal representations on the plan’s soundness and legal compliance before it is submitted for independent examination.

The publication version of the Local Plan will be open for representations to be made from 17 March to 5 May 2025 and all feedback received will be submitted directly to the Government’s Planning Inspectorate, which will conduct an independent examination to assess whether the plan is sound as set out within the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF). The appointed inspector may then recommend modifications during examination before the plan is formally adopted.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability, said: “This is a key step in delivering a robust and sustainable plan for Telford and Wrekin. The Local Plan sets out a clear vision to manage growth, protect our environment, and invest in the right infrastructure for our communities. By enabling residents and stakeholders to provide formal feedback at this stage, we are ensuring a fair and transparent process before the plan moves forward for independent review.

“It is important that if people wish to make representation to the inspectorate, they make their comments from 17 March when the publication version of the plan is live, as comments made before then may not be considered in the final examination.”

For more information on the Telford and Wrekin Local Plan, visit telfordandwrekinlocalplan.co.uk.