Police appeal for information following vehicle arson in Much Wenlock

Police are appealing for information following two vehicles being set on fire in Much Wenlock.

Around 10pm on Tuesday 25 February, officers attended Much Wenlock Leisure Centre on Farley Road following the report of a Nissan Navara on fire.

Around the same time, just off Farley Road, an off-road motorcycle was also set alight.

Officers are appealing for anybody who may have information that would help with enquiries.

Information can be reported via the force website quoting 00555_i of 25 February.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.