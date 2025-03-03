Plans for new Parkway station in Shrewsbury take a step forward

The Shrewsbury Movement Strategy’s 10-year vision has taken another step forward following discussions with a rail development consultancy and a new ‘Open-Access’ rail operator.

An early concept of how a new Parkway station in Shropshire could look. Image: WestonWilliamson+Partners for WSMR

‘Shrewsbury Moves’ was published in January 2024 by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council, and Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID), looking to improve how people move around the town, including the role that rail could play.

Included in its aims is the creation of a new Parkway station to alleviate pressure on Shrewsbury station and the town’s highway network. Shrewsbury station would also be improved as a key gateway to the town.

Together with a new ‘open access’ rail operator, Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway (WSMR) and its partner, rail development and delivery specialist, SLC, Shropshire Council is now investigating the feasibility and private-financing options for a new parkway station meeting the Shrewsbury Moves vision.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for transport, said:

“We’re very excited to see further progress for Shrewsbury Moves by working with SLC and WSMR. WSMR’s plans for new services from Shropshire to London offer a lifeline in connectivity to our communities and ensure that as the population of Shropshire increases, we have the infrastructure to support it.

“A parkway station is part of our longer term plans and would reduce the pressure on Shrewsbury’s station and help cut traffic within the town centre.”

Dave Parry, chair of the Big Town Plan partnership added:

“This is great news and an important first step forward for a parkway station that would provide a further boost for Shrewsbury and its transport infrastructure and attract the investment needed to help make our town an even better place for people to come to, whether to visit, live or work.”

WSMR is a partnership of Alstom and SLC and submitted its application for Track Access to support its proposed services to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), the rail regulator, in March 2024.

Ian Walters, MD of SLC and Director of WSMR said:

“We are pleased to be working with Shropshire Council to look into more detail at the case for a parkway station close to Shrewsbury to serve Shropshire and the borders. Aligning these exciting proposals with WSMR’s plans to operate passenger rail services shows how an Open Access rail company can attract much-needed private sector investment in railway infrastructure that will reduce road congestion in town and city centres, create jobs and support housing growth in the UK.”

WSMR is currently awaiting approval by the ORR for its plans to introduce new direct train connectivity between Wrexham, Gobowen, Shrewsbury, Telford, Walsall and London Euston. Depending on when it gains approval, the company is hoping to operate services this year, 2025. The train fleet for the new service will be revealed soon.