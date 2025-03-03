11.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, March 3, 2025
- Advertisement -

Next stage of works begin at at Shrewsbury station gyratory

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The next stage of work has begun as part of the scheme to improve and enhance the Shrewsbury railway station gyratory area.

An aerial photo of the area undergoing work. Photo: Shropshire Council
An aerial photo of the area undergoing work. Photo: Shropshire Council

From today the following work will be carried out, and traffic management measures will be in place to help ensure the safety of the public and the workforce.

– Footpath closure in the Cross Street tunnel – pedestrian diversions will be in place to facilitate this.

- Advertisement -

– Work on the Castle Foregate junction to complete traffic signal cable ducting.

– Installation of new traffic signal poles on Smithfield Road.

– New kerbing and paving on the approach to Cross Street tunnel.

– Work to prepare excavations for new lamp column installations in Chester Street and Smithfield Road got underway last week.

Shropshire Council says that this phase of work is set to be completed by 27 March when work to repave the existing footpath in Cross Street, and construct a new one, is due to begin.

During the work people are advised that some delays are likely, and to approach the area with caution. Traffic management operatives will be on site to assist with directing traffic around the gyratory as the works progress.

The ‘station quarter’ work – being carried out by local company McPhillips Ltd on behalf of Shropshire Council – is Government funded and is set to be completed by summer 2025.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP