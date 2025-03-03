Next stage of works begin at at Shrewsbury station gyratory

The next stage of work has begun as part of the scheme to improve and enhance the Shrewsbury railway station gyratory area.

An aerial photo of the area undergoing work. Photo: Shropshire Council

From today the following work will be carried out, and traffic management measures will be in place to help ensure the safety of the public and the workforce.

– Footpath closure in the Cross Street tunnel – pedestrian diversions will be in place to facilitate this.

– Work on the Castle Foregate junction to complete traffic signal cable ducting.

– Installation of new traffic signal poles on Smithfield Road.

– New kerbing and paving on the approach to Cross Street tunnel.

– Work to prepare excavations for new lamp column installations in Chester Street and Smithfield Road got underway last week.

Shropshire Council says that this phase of work is set to be completed by 27 March when work to repave the existing footpath in Cross Street, and construct a new one, is due to begin.

During the work people are advised that some delays are likely, and to approach the area with caution. Traffic management operatives will be on site to assist with directing traffic around the gyratory as the works progress.

The ‘station quarter’ work – being carried out by local company McPhillips Ltd on behalf of Shropshire Council – is Government funded and is set to be completed by summer 2025.