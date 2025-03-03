Motorcyclist dies following A41 collision

A motorcyclist has died following a collision involving two motorcycles and a car on the A41 at High Heath near Hinstock yesterday morning.
The collision happened at around 11.15am and involved a Harley Davidson TriGlide three-wheeled motorbike, a Triumph Rocket three-wheeled motorbike and a Hyundai i10.
The rider of the Triumph Rocket sadly died at the scene.
The rider of the Harley Davidson was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed, or has dash-cam footage, of either the collision itself or the vehicles in the minutes before it.
Anyone with information is asked to PC Maule on SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk or 07971 395369.