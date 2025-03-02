Shropshire Council’s former Shirehall HQ closes its doors to the public

After many years of serving the community, Shropshire Council’s former HQ at Shirehall in Shrewsbury has now officially closed to the public.

The Guildhall in Franwell, Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

The council has now moved to The Guildhall in Frankwell, a building it already owns, reducing running costs with smaller office space as the council becomes more efficient, smaller and financially sustainable.

This is part of Shropshire becoming the council it needs to be, so that it can focus its resources on the core services needed by the residents of Shropshire.

Shirehall, an ageing 1960s building, cost £1.3 million a year to run and needed significant investment to meet modern standards.

Moving to the Guildhall will allow the Council to achieve an estimated savings target of around £600,000 a year, while also boosting the local economy by increasing footfall and daytime spending.

Shirehall has been an institution for many residents and visitors, hosting numerous events, meetings, and public gatherings, playing a significant role in community life.

Dean Carroll, cabinet lead for assets, said: “Our gratitude to everyone who has been part of Shirehall’s journey over the years, but we’ve now opened a new chapter at The Guildhall and taken another very important step towards the smaller more efficient and financially sustainable council we need to be.

“I am sure the public who need to do business with us there will find it a much more modern and welcoming place.”

Services previously provided at Shirehall have been relocated to The Guildhall, and other alternative venues, while the ceremonial flags that flew outside Shirehall have also moved to The Guildhall.

Shropshire Local is now based at Shrewsbury Library and in The Guildhall.