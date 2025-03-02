Shropshire Council sets budget for next financial year with £18 million savings



Shropshire Councillors have voted and agreed to set a budget for the financial year 2025/26, which includes £18 million in planned savings.

Leader of Shropshire Council, Lezley Picton. Photo: Shropshire Council

£7.7m of savings have been developed following consultation with residents, businesses, and other stakeholders. £11m refers to managing demand for services, including early intervention and prevention to help residents access the right support for their needs at the right time.

The budget plan will allow a 4.99% rise in council tax for households in Shropshire, which the Government expects the council to implement. Equivalent to approximately £1.65 more a week for the average Band D home, the increase includes a 2% contribution for adult social care.

- Advertisement -

The budget consultation, which ran until 26 January 2025, provided an opportunity for the public to share their views on the proposed savings and changes to services.

Key areas include a review of waste services and improving park and ride services in Shrewsbury to increase income. The council has also considered feedback on other proposals, such as reducing the opening hours of the Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery and investing in more energy-efficient street lighting.

On top of the new savings plans for next year, the council expects to end the year 2024/25 £35.6m over budget and would need to use almost all of its £38.8m reserves fund to balance its budget, despite delivering £48m of savings in year.

Councillor Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, said:

“Now that the budget for 2025/26 has been set, we have a clear plan to overcome the financial challenge we are facing, along with many other councils.

“This challenge is made even more difficult by the removal of the rural services delivery grant, accounting for the additional cost of delivering services in a very rural county like Shropshire.

“We have a clear track record of improving our efficiency as a council, with over £40m of savings delivered in 2023/24 and nearly £50m in the current financial year, all whilst prioritising valuable services for the people who need us most.

“Our 2025/26 budget is the next step on our journey to becoming the financially sustainably council we need be, for the Shropshire we all want.”