11 C
Shropshire
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Police appeal for help locating missing Market Drayton woman

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for information to help locate Christine Fish who was last seen in the Market Drayton area on Wednesday 26 February.

Christine Fish was last seen on Wednesday
The 55-year-old was last seen at around 6.30pm on Wednesday and reported missing on Friday.

Police say that Christine is described as a white female, 5’7” tall, slim build, with grey shoulder length hair.

She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a rainbow-coloured scarf, Lilo and Stitch jumper, a purple/black coloured Regatta coat, black jeans and trainers.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and would very much like to know her whereabouts.

Anyone with information to contact Shrewsbury Police on 01743 264807 and quote incident 00573_I_28022025.

