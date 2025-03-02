-1 C
Shropshire
Sunday, March 2, 2025
- Advertisement -

Police and crime commissioner confirms preferred candidate for Chief Constable

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police and crime commissioner John Campion has announced Richard Cooper as his preferred candidate to become the next Chief Constable of West Mercia Police.

Police and crime commissioner John Campion pictured with Richard Cooper
Police and crime commissioner John Campion pictured with Richard Cooper

Richard will bring 26 years of experience from a long-standing career starting with Gloucestershire Constabulary and, more recently, with West Mercia Police.

PCC John Campion said: “Following a thorough and competitive recruitment process, I am pleased to have chosen Richard to be my preferred candidate for the new Chief Constable of West Mercia Police, and I will be offering him to the Police and Crime Panel for their confirmation in March.

- Advertisement -

“Ahead of beginning this process I set out my commitment to appoint a Chief Constable who would bring stability to the force and work with me to deliver on our community’s priorities.

“I am confident that Richard will deliver on this and continue to bring his qualities of honesty, integrity and dependability with the commitment to long term leadership and the West Mercia area.”

Richard Cooper said: “Leading the officers and staff of West Mercia Police will be the greatest privilege of my career. Together we will focus on tackling crime, anti-social behaviour, and harm on the roads, and providing the communities of the three counties with the exemplary policing service they deserve.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP