Police and crime commissioner confirms preferred candidate for Chief Constable

Police and crime commissioner John Campion has announced Richard Cooper as his preferred candidate to become the next Chief Constable of West Mercia Police.

Police and crime commissioner John Campion pictured with Richard Cooper

Richard will bring 26 years of experience from a long-standing career starting with Gloucestershire Constabulary and, more recently, with West Mercia Police.

PCC John Campion said: “Following a thorough and competitive recruitment process, I am pleased to have chosen Richard to be my preferred candidate for the new Chief Constable of West Mercia Police, and I will be offering him to the Police and Crime Panel for their confirmation in March.

“Ahead of beginning this process I set out my commitment to appoint a Chief Constable who would bring stability to the force and work with me to deliver on our community’s priorities.

“I am confident that Richard will deliver on this and continue to bring his qualities of honesty, integrity and dependability with the commitment to long term leadership and the West Mercia area.”

Richard Cooper said: “Leading the officers and staff of West Mercia Police will be the greatest privilege of my career. Together we will focus on tackling crime, anti-social behaviour, and harm on the roads, and providing the communities of the three counties with the exemplary policing service they deserve.”