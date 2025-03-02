A41 closed at High Heath following collision involving two motorcycles and car

Emergency services were called to a collision involving two motorcycles and a car on the A41 at High Heath near Hinstock on Sunday morning.

Three fire appliances were dispatched from Hodnet and Wellington, along with an Operations officer.

The scene also required the presence of the Midlands Air Ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service, and the Police attended.

Fire crews worked to make one of the vehicles safe.

The extent of injuries sustained by those involved is currently unknown.

At 4.15pm on Sunday the road remained closed.