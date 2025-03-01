Telford and Wrekin budget approved at Full Council meeting

The Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has welcomed the opportunity to invest in residents, after budget proposals for the forthcoming year were approved at a meeting of Full Council on Thursday.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council

The Council, which has maintained the lowest rates of Council Tax in the Midlands for the coming year, agreed to proposals which will see the delivery of a wide range of investments across the borough in 2025/26.

More than £26m will go into Towns Fund projects to revamp local centres, while £54m has been allocated for Growth Fund to bring jobs to the borough, with a further £30m for transport and road improvements.

- Advertisement -

More than £45m will go into expanding and improving schools and £1.7m will help protect and enhance local green spaces. Meanwhile, an additional £7.7m will take total investment in adult social care to £76m as the Council works to protect the most vulnerable.

Cllr Zona Hannington, Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance and Customer Services, said:

“Thanks to sound financial management over a number of years, Telford & Wrekin Council – unlike so many local authorities across the country – is in a strong position to be able to continue delivering impactful investments to create a better borough while still maintaining the lowest rates of Council Tax in the Midlands.

Cllr Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“In setting this budget, I made three promises: that the Council would be as efficient as possible; that we would explore all avenues for raising new income from sources other than Council Tax; and that we would retain the lowest Council Tax in the Midlands by keeping any increases as reasonable as possible given the constraints we operate in.

“I’m pleased we’re delivering on these responsible commitments while also making smart investments as we continue to create a better borough.

“I welcome the opportunities this budget offers to invest in our residents. I’m proud of our ambitious investment plans for Telford and Wrekin and am looking forward seeing the impact they have in our communities.

“Over the next year, these investments will be helping local people find jobs, up-skill and enjoy state-of-the art education settings. They’ll be helping us ensure that the most vulnerable in our communities are well looked after and that we provide more high-quality school places. They’ll mean that everyone will feel the benefit of transport and highways improvements, and that our borough’s green spaces are protected and enhanced for us all to enjoy.”