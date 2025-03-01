Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist seriously injured in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a van and a cyclist in Shrewsbury on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm involving a white Nissan panel van and man on a bicycle travelling in the same direction on Hanwood Road, towards the Edgbold Roundabout.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where his condition is critical but stable.

- Advertisement -

No arrests were made.

PC Ashley Ford, who is investigating the incident, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have captured the collision on their dash cam or witnessed it, they can send video or information to me via ashley.ford@westmercia.police.uk with any information, quoting incident number 368i of 28 February.”