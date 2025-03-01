Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist seriously injured in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a van and a cyclist in Shrewsbury on Friday afternoon.
The incident happened at around 4.30pm involving a white Nissan panel van and man on a bicycle travelling in the same direction on Hanwood Road, towards the Edgbold Roundabout.
The cyclist, a man in his 50s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where his condition is critical but stable.
No arrests were made.
PC Ashley Ford, who is investigating the incident, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have captured the collision on their dash cam or witnessed it, they can send video or information to me via ashley.ford@westmercia.police.uk with any information, quoting incident number 368i of 28 February.”