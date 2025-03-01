No takers surprise for a charity beard shave

A Rotarian who shaved his Santa beard for charity said today he was ‘completely surprised’ that this opportunity had not received any responses.

Peter Love, a member of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, came under the clippers of hairdresser Matt Glover at Risdon’s Barbers

Long-serving Peter Love told members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club that there had been no applicants for the financial gift – despite extensive media coverage.

He had invited charities to apply for a three-figure sum if in return they were prepared to offer hands-on support at one of the Rotary club’s Christmas fundraising events.

- Advertisement -

Peter came under the clippers of hairdresser Matt Glover at Risdon’s Barbers, Market Hall, Shrewsbury, at the end of January to raise money for a charity.

“With Rotary’s support I shall have a three-figure sum to donate – with just one stipulation,” he said at the time.

“Members agree that whichever charity applies must be prepared to offer Rotary their hands-on support at one of our Christmas fundraising events which we thought was fair.

“The lead-up to Christmas is our busiest fundraising time of the year and therefore the need to have volunteers prepared to give some of their time to helping us will mean money for their charity.”

And those charities wishing to benefit from Peter’s sponsored beard shave were given the opportunity to apply to gdmw@hotmail.co.uk

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has now decided that Peter himself can give the money to a charity of his own choice.

“Whilst I am both surprised – and disappointed – that no-one has come forward, I’ll be giving some serious thought as to my own choice of charity – and perhaps they might still help us in return for this substantial gift.”

Members have unanimously agreed to Peter’s beard shave donation being made to a charity of his choice.

He added that he will announce through the media which charity will benefit very shortly.