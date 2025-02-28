9 C
Shropshire
Friday, February 28, 2025
Two arrested after £45,000 worth of drugs found at Telford property

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two people have been arrested after an estimated £45,000 worth of drugs were found at an address in Telford.

Drugs worth an estimated £45,000 were discovered at the property. Photo: West Mercia Police
Officers from Telford’s Proactive CID, with help from the Local Policing Priority Team, carried out the warrant at a property on Anson Drive in Leegomery yesterday afternoon.

When officers gained entry to the property a search was carried out, where they found crack cocaine worth an estimated £40,000 and cannabis worth an estimated £5,000. Around £10,000 in cash was also seized.

A man, aged 38, and a woman, aged 49, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

The two have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Tim Atherton, from Telford’s Proactive CID, said: “The two arrests made yesterday was a great result for Telford’s CID following good intelligence work by officers.

“The people we arrested are suspected of being involved in supplying drugs in Telford, which we know is a blight on the communities we are here to protect and serve.

“We will not tolerate drug dealing in our town and will always act on information given to us to help locate and arrest those suspected of being involved and disrupt their criminal enterprises.”

