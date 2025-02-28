Shropshire Council’s Adult Social Care rated ‘Good’ by CQC

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has awarded Shropshire Council a “good” rating for its adult social care provision, acknowledging the council’s commitment to supporting residents.

The CQC’s assessment, a new duty under the Care Act 2014, evaluates how local authorities work with their communities and partners to promote wellbeing and independence.

The CQC examined nine key areas across four themes, assigning scores based on the standard of service. Shropshire Council achieved a “good” overall rating, reflecting positive experiences shared by service users.

Key Findings

Positive Experiences: Residents reported mostly positive experiences with Shropshire Council’s adult social care services, highlighting the council’s focus on promoting independence.

Carer Support: The council was praised for its dedicated team supporting unpaid carers, a comprehensive carer strategy, and proactive efforts to identify and engage with more carers.

Efficient Services: Waiting times for many services were low, and most residents received personalised assessments.

Strong Partnerships: The council demonstrated effective collaboration with healthcare, public health, and voluntary sector partners, ensuring consistent care.

Safeguarding: Staff displayed a clear understanding of safeguarding risks, and leaders emphasised learning from incidents.

Workforce: Staff reported feeling valued and supported, with ample training and career development opportunities. The council had also invested heavily in recruitment and retention.

Areas for Improvement:

– The CQC highlighted mixed experiences with Care Act assessments, with some residents feeling their needs were not fully considered.

– Transitions from children’s to adult services were inconsistent.

– Accessibility of online information and advice needed improvement.

– Significant waiting times were reported for occupational therapy services.

James Bullion, CQC’s chief inspector of adult social care and integrated care, stated, “At this assessment of Shropshire Council’s adult social care services, we found people had access to good care and support, and shared mostly positive experiences with us. It was clear to see their commitment to providing care that improved independence, which was reflected in what people told us.”

He added, “Overall, Shropshire Council should be pleased with the many positive findings in our report and are already building on this with further improvement plans. We look forward to returning to see how they have built on areas of good practice and how their plans mature.”

Shropshire Council has acknowledged the CQC’s findings and is committed to addressing the identified areas for improvement. The council is already implementing plans to enhance digital accessibility, reduce waiting times for occupational therapy, and ensure consistent transitions for young people moving into adult services.

Councillor Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, said:

“We are extremely pleased with the findings of the recent CQC assessment report, which highlights the strengths and dedication of our teams in delivering essential services to the residents of Shropshire.

“Achieving a ‘Good’ rating is an excellent outcome for Shropshire Council. Although the assessment is centred on our adult social care service, it represents a broader council effort and highlights the dedication and hard work of our teams in adult social care, public health, housing, as well as our partners. I extend my sincere gratitude to all involved.

“This assessment demonstrates our commitment to supporting independence, improving care quality, and fostering strong community partnerships to help improve the lives of the people in our community.”

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Cabinet Member for adult social care and public health, added:

“We are absolutely delighted that we’ve been given a ‘Good’ rating and very encouraged by the positive comments in the CQC report and the areas where our hard work and innovation has been recognised.

“Shropshire Council remains committed to improving adult social care services, acknowledging that many people in Shropshire depend on this support. We deeply appreciate and thank our staff who have worked diligently over the past year to assist with the CQC assessment during a challenging period for the council.

“Additionally, we acknowledge the contributions of our housing, health, and voluntary and community partners in helping us deliver vital services that allow people to thrive.

“We accept there are some improvements to make, which we had already identified in our improvement plans and we are firmly committed to do this as quickly as possible as we strive to become an outstanding service. We will also continue to listen to the views of people who access social care, their families, and care providers to inform our work and provide the best service possible.”

Tanya Miles Executive Director for People at Shropshire Council added:

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of our CQC report. It gives us reassurance that we are performing well in the areas providing vital services for our most vulnerable residents.

“The report clearly highlights our strengths and acknowledges the hard work of our staff and the work we do to safeguard and improve the outcomes for people in Shropshire.

“Shropshire Council’s adult social care services support more than 4800 adults at any given time to help lead healthy and fulfilling lives, by ensuring they receive the right support in the right place at the right time.

“Our services are driven by the needs and preferences of the people who use them, enabling them to have choice and control over their care and support.

“The CQC recognised this personalised approach to adult social care as a strength, as well as our emphasis on preventative work to avoid or reduce people’s need for more support, helping them to live independently.

“I would also like to add that our staff have made us proud. This has been a fantastic opportunity for us to shine and to showcase the incredible work of our adult social care teams and the positive difference they make to the lives of so many people in our county.

“As a council we have very much welcomed this inspection. It has provided us with an opportunity to demonstrate our practice and also to receive feedback and be challenged.

“Shropshire Council is working to address any areas requiring improvement. The local authority had already identified these and have improvement plans in place which had been shared with the CQC.

“We will continue to listen and work with our residents and partners and remain committed to addressing the areas identified and will strive to deliver the best possible services to enable people to live their best lives.”

The full CQC report is available on the CQC website.