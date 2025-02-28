Shropshire Council considers leisure centre changes to cut costs

Shropshire Council is proposing significant changes to its leisure services in an effort to reduce spending, with three leisure centres facing potential alterations.

The proposals, set to be discussed by the council’s Cabinet on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, primarily focus on Church Stretton Leisure Centre, Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre, and Ludlow Leisure Centre.

Church Stretton Leisure Centre, which includes a swimming pool and other facilities, is currently operated by the council. While the council owns the swimming pool, the “dry side” facilities are owned by Church Stretton School. After months of discussions with the school, local councillors, Church Stretton Town Council, and other leisure operators, a solution appears to have been found.

Church Stretton Town Council has committed £70,000 to support the centre’s running costs, and Serco has agreed to incorporate it into their portfolio of Shropshire leisure centres. This agreement secures the centre’s future until 2027, when the council aims to consolidate as many leisure centres as possible under a single contract to achieve further efficiencies.

Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre and Ludlow Leisure Centre, currently managed by Teme Leisure, are also under review. Teme Leisure has previously benefited from a five-year council subsidy, which is scheduled to end on March 31, 2025. The council is now evaluating recent proposals from Teme Leisure and is proposing to delegate authority to the chief executive and Cabinet member to explore various options for optimal value. This process is expected to require time for thorough due diligence.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, expressed optimism regarding the Church Stretton agreement. “It’s excellent news that, as a result of our ongoing conversations, we’ve managed to secure the future of such an important and valued centre in Church Stretton and I’d like to thank the town council and Serco for making this possible.”

However, Macey also acknowledged the financial pressures facing the council. “Our proposed changes across leisure, although sometimes difficult, reflect the ongoing challenges we face with regards to our budget. Leisure provision is not a statutory service. Instead, we need to ensure that we continue to deliver those which are, such as social care and children’s services, which keep people safe.”

He added that the council is committed to thoroughly reviewing Teme Leisure’s proposals. “That being said, we are keen to explore the proposals set out by Teme Leisure, and we hope to be able to confirm our proposed next steps once our due diligence is complete.”

Shropshire Council owns numerous leisure centres across the county, many of which are operated by external contractors. The council’s long-term strategy is to consolidate as many of these centres as possible under a unified contract to provide a consistent and cost-effective service throughout Shropshire.