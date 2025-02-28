Shrewsbury Moves eBikes hit the road

More than 100 eBikes have hit the road in a pilot programme to encourage people to try different methods of transport in Shrewsbury – and the scheme has proved so popular that more are on their way.

The Shrewsbury Moves eBikes are being hired by residents at a vastly reduced cost after the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership secured Government funding for the project.

There was huge demand for the eBikes when they were launched before Christmas, and another 120 bikes are being rolled out in the coming months, with over 500 people on the waiting list.

Juliette Freeman, who lives on the outskirts of Shrewsbury and is an Original Shrewsbury Ambassador, helping visitors in the town centre during the summer months, is among the first cohort of 120 people to hire an eBike.

She said: “I was keen to try an electric bike, so this project seemed ideal, and I am really enjoying it so far.

“It is so easy to use, making it a pleasure to leave the car at home and get on the Shrewsbury Moves eBike instead of driving into town.

“I now cycle from the edge of Shrewsbury into the town centre to work, cycle in for hair and dentist appointments, and pop around to the local shop. I will definitely be using it more and more as the weather gets better.”

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, which is part of the Big Town Plan Partnership along with Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Council, said it was great to see the eBikes out and about.

He said: “The whole aim of the Shrewsbury Moves project is to encourage everyone to think differently about how they travel into the town centre.

“The eBike subscription scheme is a practical way of providing an alternative to driving into the town centre, and we have been delighted with the response.

“The bikes are branded in the Shrewsbury Moves colours and it’s been great to see them being used so regularly – I have personally seen dozens in the town centre already and I’m looking forward to seeing even more over the coming months.”

The project is funded by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and is being delivered by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, with the bikes provided by specialists Hurrecane Bikes.

The subscription costs £10 per month for the first six months and £20 per month for the following six months – a saving of £420 over the course of the year compared to a non-subsidised subscription.