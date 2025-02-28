Hospice lottery celebrates 30 years of winning numbers

A hospice charity is marking a major milestone as its weekly lottery turns 30 – with 20 million reasons to celebrate.

Severn Hospice Lottery Administrators Jackie Whitby and Diane Hopwood

Since the very first draw on 24 February 1995, dedicated Severn Hospice lottery players have raised £20 million to help fund the charity’s caring services.

Karen Swindells, Severn Hospice Head of Individual Giving expressed her gratitude: “We couldn’t let this special moment pass without saying a heartfelt thank you. The success of the lottery is down to our wonderful local community.

“From day one, we were amazed by how quickly everyone got behind the idea and started playing to support those who need our care – and that same generosity continues today.

“Over the past 30 years the lottery has come a long way with the addition of direct debit subscriptions, web sales and single ticket sales in our shops, all of which couldn’t happen without our fantastic volunteers.”

Severn Hospice provides free care to local families living with incurable illness and must raise £2 for every £3 it spends on care.

Each week the lottery sees 19,000 entries, contributing nearly £1 million a year towards the hospice’s work.

Its £1 weekly subscription has never changed and every Friday players stand to win a £2,000 jackpot, plus more than 40 other cash prizes.

“The care of 1 in 11 of our patients is funded by our lottery members and at a time of ever-increasing running costs for us knowing we can depend on a weekly donation really helps us plan for the future and continue to provide our trademark compassionate care.

“It’s such a simple way to support local families when they need it most and with a chance of scooping the £2,000 top prize, it really is win-win!” Karen added.

Over the past three decades, there have been 1,560 lucky jackpot winners and more than 67,000 cash prizes awarded.

Winners have spent their prizes in meaningful ways from funding family holidays and home repairs to treating themselves to garden furniture – and even sharing their good fortune by generously donating winnings back to the hospice.

One lucky player, Mrs Greenhough, couldn’t believe her good fortune when she received a call to say she’d won the jackpot earlier this month.

“It was such a surprise when I received the call – I never really expected to win!” she said.

“I like to support local charities I feel strongly about and playing the lottery is an easy way for me to do my bit.

“It’s the first time I have ever won anything in my life. It just shows you – anyone can be a winner. I’d certainly recommend it!”

To support Severn Hospice by joining its weekly lottery, go to severnhospice.org.uk/lottery or drop into one their shops.