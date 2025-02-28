Ginger & Spice Festival launches crowdfunding to bring back Rajasthan Brass Band experience

The Ginger & Spice Festival is calling on community support to bring back the vibrant Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band Experience for its 2025 event.

The Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band Experience

The multi-award-winning festival has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Spacehive, aiming to raise crucial funds to recreate the success of the 2024 event, which captivated Market Drayton with its colourful performances and cultural workshops.

Building on the overwhelming positive response from this year’s experience, the festival plans to expand the offering, delivering an even more immersive celebration of Indian arts and heritage.

- Advertisement -

The proposed activities for the 2025 festival, scheduled for Saturday, 27th September, include:

Free Live Street Performances: The Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band will fill the town with their energetic music.

Educational Workshops: Young people will have the opportunity to participate in drumming, block printing, mehndi (henna art), and other cultural activities.

A New Festival Parade: Featuring the Rajasthan Brass Band, the parade will unite local schools, charities, and community groups.

Additional Performances: Local drumming groups will add to the festival’s vibrant atmosphere.

To bring this vision to life, the festival needs to raise £5,086 to cover artist costs. The project has been approved for additional support from Shropshire Council’s Shared Prosperity Community Fund, but this funding is contingent on the festival raising a portion of the target through community donations.

With a deadline of June 3rd, the festival is urging local businesses, organisations, and individuals to contribute.

Festival director, Julia Roberts, said, “We’re so grateful for the additional funding opportunity form Shropshire Council, but we need the support of our community to unlock it. Every contribution, no matter how small, will help bring the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band Experience back to Market Drayton. This will ensure our festival continues to celebrate the town’s cultural heritage through the arts contributing to a vibrant town and resilient local economy.”

The Ginger & Spice Festival, now in its ninth year, celebrates the culinary and cultural heritage of Market Drayton, particularly its historical links to gingerbread and spices. Taking place during British Food Fortnight, the festival promotes local food producers, markets, and the town’s historical significance.

To support the crowdfunding campaign and help bring the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band Experience back to Market Drayton, donations can be made via the Spacehive link: spacehive.com/gingerandspicefest.