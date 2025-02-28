-2 C
Claremont Social Tap equips Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Aircrew with new helmets

The Claremont Social Tap in Shrewsbury, part of Amber Taverns, is once again supporting the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. This year, the venue is contributing £6,000 to help fund the purchase of three advanced air crew flight helmets.

Flight helmets are a mandatory requirement for Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) operations, as stipulated by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). These helmets are vital for ensuring the safety of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity crew during missions to deliver pre-hospital emergency care to those most in need.

Not only do they provide comfort and hearing protection, but they also enhance critical in-flight communication, which is essential for managing the complex incidents the team responds to daily.

Pam Hodgetts, corporate partnerships manager at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said: “The continued support from the Claremont Social Tap enables us to equip our aircrew with the tools they need for their lifesaving work. Contributions like these are invaluable in helping our team maintain their ability to respond to emergencies across the region.”

Mark Reed, Pub Operator at Claremont Social Tap, added: “We are proud to support such a vital cause. Midlands Air Ambulance Charity provides critical care to those who need it most, and we’re delighted that our contribution will directly impact the safety and success of their missions.”

